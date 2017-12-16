Sixteen men's and 12 women's teams will compete at the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Wheelchair Basketball World Championship at the Wilhelmsburger Inselparkarena in Hamburg next year, with the line-up now complete.

The IWBF have been able to confirm the teams competing following the conclusion of all of the regional qualifying events.

Reigning men's world champions Australia will be looking to bounce back from their disappointment at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, where they lost to Great Britain in the quarter-finals, with a defence of the crown they won in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014.

They join Iran, Japan and South Korea in qualifying from the Asia-Oceania zone.

Germany qualified automatically as hosts from the European zone, and are joined by teams from Turkey, Britain, The Netherlands, Spain, who won silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, Poland and Italy.

Paralympic champions the United States qualify from the Americas zone along with Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

The Moroccan team caused a shock in the African qualifiers when they beat Algeria 63-32 last month to book their place.

They will be the only African team at the competition.

The IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championship will be held at the Wilhelmsburger Inselparkarena in Hamburg ©IWBF

In the women’s draw, hosts and 2014 World Championship silver medallists Germany will be looking to win their first world title.

They will be joined by Rio 2016 bronze medallists The Netherlands, Britain, France and Spain from the European zone.

However, the big names come from the Americas.

Canada, the world champions in 2014, are likely to be battling it out with Rio 2016 gold medallists the US for the top prize in Hamburg.

The two nations have contested four of the seven finals in the competition's history.

The other teams from the Americas zone to have qualified are Brazil and Argentina.

The Asia-Oceania region sees three-time bronze medallists Australia return to the Championships alongside China whilst Algeria, who finished last in the women's wheelchair basketball at Rio 2016, have qualified from the African zone.

The draw for the 2018 World Championships will take place in Hamburg at the end of January with the tournament being held from August 17 to 26.