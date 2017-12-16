Japanese capital Tokyo is to host a photo exhibition to help promote the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The exhibition will be co-hosted by the National Museum of the Korean Contemporary History and the Korea Culture Center between December 20 and February 10.

In all, 70 photographs are expected to be displayed across three sections, provided by South Korean news agency Yonhap and Japan's Kyodo News.

The first section will feature photos of athletes competing in Olympics and fans cheering for their national teams.

Highlighted in the second section will be the two countries' traditional culture, folk games and religions, while the theme of the third section will be nature.

Promotion of the Games remains an issue with fears over ticket sales ©Getty Images

Pyeongchang 2018's mascots, Soohorang and Bandabi, will also feature as well as videos of promotional messages from Olympic honorary ambassadors.

The project brings together the next two hosts of the Olympic Games, with Tokyo staging the 2020 Summer Olympics.

A similar exhibition was launched in South Korean capital Seoul in September, which also involved China's Xinhua news agency.

Promotion is seen as a key challenge for Winter Olympic organisers with Pyeongchang 2018 running between February 9 and 25.

Earlier this month, it was reported that only 55 per cent of tickets for the Games had so far been sold.

It is hoped by the time of the Opening Ceremony sales will have risen to 90 per cent of the 1.07 million tickets available.