Teenage Alpine skier Aaron Lindström has been named in Sweden's team for next year's Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The 17-year-old is due to compete in the men’s slalom, grand slalom and super-G standing events.

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Sweden has confirmed Lindström among a number of athletes who will compete at Pyeongchang 2018.

Last season, he competed in eight World Para Alpine Skiing events, including the test event in Pyeongchang in March.

Lindstrom is due open the 2017-18 season on December 19 at the World Cup in Kuhtai in Austria.

Zebastian Modin was the first athlete selected by NPC Sweden for Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

NPC Sweden also announced the five players who will make up their wheelchair curling team.

They are: Viljo Petersson Dahl, Kristina Ulander, Ronny Persson, Mats-Ola Engborg and Zandra Reppe.

Nordic skier Zebastian Modin was the first athlete selected by NPC Sweden to Pyeongchang back in September.

The Scandinavians have also secured a place in Para ice hockey following their third place in the World Para Ice Hockey Qualification Tournament in Östersund in October.

Sweden finished in 11th place at Sochi 2014 with one gold, two silver and one bronze medal.