Short track speed skaters Deanna Lockett and Andy Jung have been named on Australia's team for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Sochi 2014 Olympian Lockett secured the female quota for Australia after she finished the 2017-2018 World Cup season ranked seventh in the 1,500 metres and 19th in the 1,000m.

The top 32 female skaters qualified for next year’s Games, which are scheduled to take place from February 9 to 25.

"I have been working towards this for the past four years since Sochi so it's very exciting to be part of the Winter Olympic team again," she said.

"There is such a big build up so when the Games are finally approaching it's nice to get in the Olympic spirit.

"I think I'm most excited to have the whole of Australia's attention.

"Short track isn't on the TV normally so I think it would be great to get Australia more into short track and winter sport.

"I was very nervous for my first event in Sochi, so I have worked on that a bit and grown from my past experience and I will be better this time."

Lockett, 22, will be joined at Pyeongchang 2018 by Olympic debutante Jung, who secured his spot on the team after dominating last week’s national selection trials in Melbourne.

Jung qualified a male Olympic quota place for Australia in the 500m and 1,500m distances during the World Cup season, but had to face off against three of his team-mates to claim the spot for himself.

"I feel so honoured to be selected on the Australian team for the Games," the 20-year-old said.

"It’s a big relief."

Andy Jung will be making his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Korean-born Jung moved to Australia in 2009 and took up speed skating in Melbourne in 2012.

He moved back to his home nation after he narrowly lost the male spot for Sochi 2014 to his good friend Pierre Boda, to train with a local Korean team in Seoul.

"I've been training for five years now, and I missed the Sochi Games by a pinch," Jung said.

"Now making it to the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, it's everything I've been working for, everything that I had was put in and it feels unreal."

The addition of Lockett and Jung takes the total number of athletes on Australia's team for Pyeongchang 2018 to six.

The majority of the side is set to be selected in late January.

Australia's Chef de Mission, Ian Chesterman, congratulated Lockett and Jung on their selection.

"It's fantastic that both Deanna and Andy have made the Australian Olympic team for Pyeongchang," he said.

"What they’ve done in the lead up to the season has allowed them to become the two best athletes for the spots, so it’s great that they’ve now got their chance to go to Pyeongchang.

"Deanna has been there before and with Andy going for his first time it will no doubt be a great experience for him."

Frank Anderson, President of Australian Ice Racing Incorporated, added: "Deanna and Andy are world class.

Steven Bradbury made history in Australian speed skating in 2002 ©Getty Images

"Deanna is definitely a podium skater and Andy showed during the World Cup season that he can mix it with the best, making it to the semi-finals in the 500m.

"It's very exciting times and we’re looking forward to February and watching the team race."

One of the most famous Winter Olympic moments involved Australian short track speed skating.

Steven Bradbury won the 1,000m gold medal at Salt Lake City 2002 after all of his rivals crashed on the final bend.

He became the first Southern Hemisphere athlete to win a Winter Olympic gold.