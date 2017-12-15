Megan Signal has been conditionally selected for the New Zealand weightlifting team which will compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Signal, who is 27 and is based in Auckland, has been chosen off the back of strong national results and a second place finish at this year's Australian Weightlifting Open.

The inclusion marks her first selection and she is understandably delighted.

"It's a huge honour to be selected and it represents a long road and a lot of work so I'm really excited and can't wait to compete on the Gold Coast," she said.

"It's been a dream for a long time so this is a great feeling."

Signal is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and will need to receive medical clearance before her selection is formalised prior to the Games.

Megan Signal must prove her fitness after knee surgery before her selection is formalised ©meganannsignal/instagram

"My recovery is going as well as can be expected, I'm taking it day by day and just doing everything I can to get back to 100 per cent," she said.

The inclusion of Signal takes the total number of weightlifters representing New Zealand in Gold Coast to 13.

Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand high performance manager Simon Kent says Signal has improved rapidly in her four years in the sport.

"Megan's a very determined athlete who has worked to earn this spot and I look forward to seeing her compete on the Gold Coast," he said.

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Kereyn Smith extended her congratulations to Signal.

"We warmly welcome Megan to the team and wish her well with her recovery ahead of the Games," she said.

New Zealand has won 39 weightlifting medals at the Commonwealth Games.

The selection brings the New Zealand Commonwealth Games team size so far to 26 athletes across four sports.