Pyeongchang 2018 and Bridgestone Tire Sales Korea have announced a new partnership in support of the official Education Programme of next year’s Winter Olympic Games.

It is claimed the partnership reinforces the joint commitment to ensure that Pyeongchang 2018 leaves a lasting, positive impact in South Korea.

The Education Programme’s curriculum, which first launched in 2016, teaches the values of the Olympic Movement through activities that are designed to excite, inform and engage students across South Korea in the countdown to the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With Bridgestone’s support, the Education Programme is now expanding its reach to a new group of students - the children of Shin Mang Won Orphanage, in Gyeonggi Province in Yangpyeong-gun.

Bridgestone and Pyeongchang 2018 recently co-hosted "Pyeongchang Day" at the orphanage, in which children experienced Olympic sports and learned about the Olympic values of friendship, excellence and respect.

The event featured sports demonstrations, Olympic trivia challenges, and a special visit from Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater Ko Gi-hyun.

Bridgestone is also planning two additional opportunities for the orphanage that it is hoped will keep the children engaged with the Olympic Movement in the coming months.

In January, the company will host a group from Shin Mang Won when the Olympic Torch Relay passes through Seoul, giving the children a chance to witness the event and participate in the local community celebration.

The following month, Bridgestone will provide Shin Mang Won children what it describes as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to experience Pyeongchang 2018 first-hand when it hosts them in a VIP spectator programme at the Winter Olympics.

With Bridgestone’s support, the Pyeongchang 2018 Education Programme is now expanding its reach to the children of Shin Mang Won Orphanage in Gyeonggi Province ©Pyeongchang 2018

"Education is a core element of the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 and we are delighted to be working with Bridgestone to take our programme out to the community and to the Shin Mang Won Orphanage," Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom said.

"The Education Programme has received very positive feedback from students and teachers and we want to ensure that the Games has a lasting legacy for the next generation in Korea - teaching them the importance of the Olympic values and also allowing them to discover more about winter sports."

Earlier this year, Bridgestone pledged to serve as a Pyeongchang 2018 sustainability supporter and help promote the Organising Committee’s "New Horizons for Sustainability" vision to benefit people and nature through the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

These partnerships with Pyeongchang 2018 are aligned with the company’s "Our Way to Serve" commitment, which includes a focus on supporting people, the environment and mobility.

"Supporting people, especially children, in the communities where we operate is core to 'Our Way to Serve', which is Bridgestone’s global corporate social responsibility commitment," Kensuke Yoshida, managing director of Bridgestone Tire Sales Korea, said.

"Bridgestone has operated in South Korea since 2001, long before we signed on as a Worldwide Olympic Partner in June 2014.

"We are incredibly proud that our support can bring the Pyeongchang 2018 Education Programme to Shin Mang Won Orphanage to help spread the Olympic spirit and inspire these incredible children to always chase their dreams."

The Pyeongchang 2018 education team has so far reached more than two million students -1.6 million directly and 400,000 online - and aims to engage as many students as possible by the end of Games time.

Last month, Bridgestone Americas launched a marketing campaign with a series of featured athletes to celebrate the idea of "Clutch Performance".