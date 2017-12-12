Commonwealth Games medallists Eilidh Doyle, Lynsey Sharp and Mark Dry are among 25 athletes selected to compete for Scotland at Gold Coast 2018.

Doyle, who captained the British team at this year's International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in London, will aim for a third consecutive medal having won silver in the 400 metres hurdles in New Delhi in 2010 and at Glasgow 2014.

Glasgow 2014 800m silver medallist Sharp will also be bidding to go one better in the Australian city, along with Dry, third in the men's hammer throw event three years ago.

Callum Hawkins, fourth in the men's marathon at the IAAF World Championships in London, has also been named on the athletics team.

Hawkins is joined by fellow marathon runner Robbie Simpson, while Andrew Butchart will make his Commonwealth Games debut following top eight finishes at both the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Beth Potter is set to make history for Scotland at next year's Commonwealth Games as she will compete in the 10,000m in Gold Coast.

Potter, who has already been selected on Scotland's triathlon team and will take to the track after the conclusion of the triathlon event, will become the first athlete to compete in two sports for Scotland at a single Games.

Holly McArthur will be Scotland’s first Commonwealth Games heptathlete for 20 years after the 17-year-old was also named on the squad.

In the Para-athletics events, two-time world champion Sammi Kinghorn will step up in distance from the sprints to the 1500m and marathon races.

Kinghorn broke her own world record to clinch gold over 200m at the World Para Athletics Championships in London and also won the 100m event but has decided to take on a new challenge in the Australian city.

She is joined by Maria Lyle, who claimed three medals at last year's Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and Amy Carr, winner of two gold and a bronze at this summer’s World Junior Championships.

The Para-sport programme at Gold Coast 2018 is set to be the largest in the history of the Commonwealth Games, according to organisers.

Around 300 Para-athletes will compete at the Games, due to be held from April 4 to 15, a 45 per cent rise compared with Glasgow 2014.

Scotland has also named boxer Sean Lazzerini and the beach volleyball pairing of Seain Cook and Robin Miedzybrodzki on the Gold Coast 2018 team.

The country has now selected 96 athletes to represent the country at the Games.

"Congratulations to all selected today, as we welcome a great mix of experienced athletes and those who will be part of team Scotland for the first time," Scotland's Gold Coast 2018 Chef de Mission Jon Doig said.

"We have a strong tradition of success, right from the first Games, in both athletics and boxing, with results continuing real upward momentum since 2014.

"Beach volleyball, with its iconic relationship with the Gold Coast, will create new traditions and the recent qualifying success shows team Scotland will more than hold their own in 2018."