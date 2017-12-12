Belgium's Lucas Claeyssens and her crew Anne Vandenberghe held on to the overall lead in the 15 helm category after another good display at the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships in Sanya in China.

After performing brilliantly on day one, winning two of their three races, the Belgian team,winners of the Belgian Nacra15 selection regatta in October, consolidated their position at the top of the leaderboard.

They are four points clear of Australia’s Shannon Dalton and Jayden Dalton thanks to a fifth and third place finish on a day which saw winds vary from eight to 12 knots.

"Today was a weird day," 14-year-old Claeyssens said

"We were last at points and then first.

"We were a bit lucky and we were trying to have a look around but it's about the way you sail."

Team-mate Vandenberghe added: "We are currently happy as we're still in first place.

"I think Australia are a really good team and it's going to be hard to be first and then stay first but we are trying.”

The pair also expressed their joy at appearing at their first ever Youth World Championships event.

"We've got to know so many people from all over the world," said Claeyssens.

"It's great to see so many nations here.”

American sisters sisters Carmen and Emma Cowles lead the 420 event ©World Sailing

In the girl’s 420, sisters Carmen and Emma Cowles of the United States recovered from their disqualification yesterday to claim two wins and a second in today’s events.

This puts them seven points clear at the top of the standings, ahead of Great Britain's Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley and Argentinian pair Maria Clara Vignati Garona and Emiliana Lopez.

After a successful day’s racing, the sisters insisted they would not be getting ahead of themselves.

"We're trying to keep a clear head, continue going, take every day as the next and keep sailing hard," they said.

"t's a long regatta with a lot of opportunities.

"But we're really proud to be here.

"It's our first Youth Worlds and we're just looking up and up to try and get better every day."

The boy’s 420 event saw overnight leaders Ido Bilik and Noam Homri of Israel drop down to third after a ninth and discarded 15th.

This means Australian pair Otto Henry and Rome Featherstone now lead the way after a second and first place finish in today's races.

Thomas Rice and Trevor Bornarth of the US are four points behind in second.

Although they could not quite match yesterday’s feat of three wins from three races, Italian duo Margherita Porro and Sofia Leoni cemented their lead at the top of the overall standings in the girl's 29er thanks to two eights and a first, putting them seven points clear of Russia’s Zoya Novikova and Diana Sabirova.

Emilie Andersen and Maren Edland of Norway sit in third place.

Italy's Margherita Porro and Sofia Leoni kept hold of the lead in the girl's 29er after another excellent performance ©World Sailing

The boy’s 29er also saw the overnight leaders keep hold of their place at the top of the table.

Norway’s Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty are first on 19 points, three ahead of Theo Revil and Gautier Guevel of France in second.

Ville Korhonen and Robin Berner of Finland currently occupy the final podium place.

Italy’s Giorgia Speciale had the perfect day in the girl’s RS:X, winning all three of her races.

This puts her three points ahead of 2016 world champion Emma Wilson of Great Britain in the overall standings, with China’s Ting Yu in third.

The boy’s RS:X saw Hao Chen of China and Israel’s Yoav Cohen open up an eight-point gap over the rest of fleet following a competitive day of racing between the two.

Chen currently tops the standings by just one point after securing two victories to Cohen’s one.

Charlotte Rose, US, once again dominated the girl’s laser radial.

After winning all three of her races yesterday, Rose won three out of four of today’s events to increase her lead over reigning champion Dolores Moreira Fraschini of Uruguay to four points.

Italy’s Guido Gallinaro, the overnight leader in the boy’s laser radial, also kept hold of his place at the top of the table.

The Italian managed to recover from a poor first race, in which he finished 21st, to secure victory in the second, putting him three points clear of Russia’s Daniil Krutskikh in the standings.

Josh Armit of New Zealand currently occupies the third position in the table.

Racing is set to resume tomorrow with the event set to conclude on Saturday (December 16).