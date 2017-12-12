Dani Rowe has announced her intention to switch allegiances from England to Wales for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Rowe made the announcement see was seeking to compete for Wales on Twitter, stating she boasts a “strong affinity” with the country.

The 27-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing the Welsh national team kit.

“My connections with Wales and Welsh Cycling go back to 2009 when I started to be coached by Courtney Rowe – the father of my husband Matt,” Rowe said.

“I have therefore had a strong affinity and love for the country where I now live and call home, for the whole of my professional cycling career.

“I owe a massive thank you to Commonwealth Games England, Wales, Sport Wales, Welsh Cycling and British Cycling who have all been hugely supportive in helping me with wanting to do this.

“Sport Wales and Welsh Cycling have also been incredibly generous in allowing me to use their fantastic facilities such as the velodrome in Newport and the Welsh Institute of Sport for my strength and conditioning programme since I have expressed my desire to want to represent Wales.

“Wales is a country that has produced so many incredible cyclists, and if selected I hope I can continue to do the country proud.”

Dani Rowe competed for England at Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

Rowe, née King, secured gold in the women’s team pursuit at the London 2012 Olympic Games, alongside Laura Kenny and Joanna Rowsell Shand.

She also won world titles in the event in 2011, 2012 and 2013, before switching to competing on the road the following year.

Rowe represented England at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, where she finished in 11th place in the women’s road race, won by her team-mate Lizzie Deignan.

The 27-year-old narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s scratch race on the track when finishing fourth, while she finished seventh and eighth in the points race and individual pursuit.

The Welsh cycling team for Gold Coast 2018 will be selected in the coming weeks.

Wales secured five cycling medals at Glasgow 2014, with Geraint Thomas winning their sole gold medal in the men’s road race.

Gold Coast 2018 will take place between April 4 to 15.