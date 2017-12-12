Former Tokyo vice-governor Takashi Yamamoto has begun work at as deputy director general of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Yamamoto started in the position on December 1, with the official being introduced to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission yesterday.

The appointment was approved by the Tokyo 2020 Board at their meeting on November 29.

Organisers hope Yamamoto will help to strengthen ties between Tokyo 2020 and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Yamamoto served as vice-governor of Tokyo until October, with his role having been overseeing the Olympic and Paralympic team at in the Metropolitan Government.

He is now one of five deputy director generals, who are assisting Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshirō Mutō.

The official joins Yukihiko Nunomura, Hiroshi Sato, Yusuke Sakaue and Masaaki Komiya in the positions.

Yamamoto has boasted considerably experience of working with Tokyo 2020 in his previous role, which saw him act as a vice-president back in 2016.

Last year, Yamamoto participated in an emergency teleconference call with Mutō and IOC Coordination Commission chair John Coates.

Takashi Yamamoto was introduced to the IOC Coordination Commission yesterday ©Getty Images

It came after a Tokyo Metropolitan Government Task Force published a report which claimed their budget would balloon, an assertion rejected by the IOC and Tokyo 2020.

The report recommended several venues needed to be changed to cut the budget.

Despite the report, organisers have worked with the IOC to reduce costs of the Games in the past year.

The proposed venue changes, outlined in the report, ultimately failed to materialise.

Yamamoto has regularly attended Tokyo 2020 promotional events over recent months, including assisting with the launch of Tokyo 2020’s design competition for the official mascots of the Olympic and Paralympic Games back in May.