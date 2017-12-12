Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori has expressed his desire to learn from organisers of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, when a delegation visits during next year’s Games.

It will provide Tokyo 2020 with the final opportunity to learn from the preparations and staging of an Olympic and Paralympic Games, prior to the Japanese capital hosting the Summer version two years later.

Mori claimed the build-up to Pyeongchang 2018 has gained the interest of the Japanese population, particularly since the launch of the Olympic Torch Relay.

Tokyo 2020 will participate in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Observers Programme in South Korea.

“A lot of members on our side will participate in programmes in Pyeongchang,” Mori said.

“Our athletes will be showing great performance at the Winter Games.

“It will expand the excitement and enthusiasm among young people.

“People are very interested in the torch relay, as well as the Ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“It is gathering a lot of attention.

“They are now wondering what our relay and Ceremonies will be like.”

The IOC’s observers programme is aimed at providing a behind the scenes look at the operational demands of hosting and Olympic Games.

It offers future organising committees and potential bidding cities the chance to learn from the operations, which is hoped they could then be able to apply and improve upon for their own Games.

Ticketing systems, transport infrastructure, medical facilities and press and media operations are among the areas that would be assessed by the programme.

Tokyo 2020 will be able to learn from organisers operations behind the scenes in Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committees from Pyeongchang 2018, Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 announced in March they would seek to work together to ensure the success of the three back-to-back Games in Asia.

It was claimed this would include the transfer of organisation know-how as well as exchanges of staff, as well as joint promotional activities at Pyeongchang2018, including the staging of various joint cultural events.

The move was viewed as significant given the increasingly historically fraught diplomatic relationships between South Korea, Japan and China.

Australia’s John Coates, chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, expressed his view that Tokyo 2020 would learn a lot from attending the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

He made the statement during the Commission’s three-day visit here, which began yesterday.

The Commission visited the Aomi and Ariake venues, which were last week confirmed as the sites for urban sports events.

The Aomi Urban Sports Venue will host basketball 3x3 and sport climbing, while Ariake in the Tokyo Bay Zone will welcome BMX racing, BMX freestyle and skateboarding.

They also visited theOlympic Gymnastics Centre and canoe slalom course, which were claimed to have enjoyed significant recent progress.

The former is expected to become an exhibition hall following the Games.