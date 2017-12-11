Pyeongchang 2018 have unveiled the Winter Patalympic Games medals to mark 88 days until the Opening Ceremony.

The medals use the Korean Hangeul alphabet to engrave the consonants of “Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games" around the edge.

They also feature the Paralympic Agitos logo on the front, while the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics logo and the name of the specific sport on the back.

The medals, which are 92.5 milimetres in diameter and 9.42mm in width, also include traditional South Korean patterns such as clouds, mountains, wind and wood engraved on the reverse.

It is claimed this symbolises the "beautiful nature" of Pyeongchang and Gangwon Province.

The Organising Committee claim the medals, designed by Lee Suk-woo, are based around the design principles of those which will be won during the Winter Olympics.

"The Paralympic Winter Games medals for PyeongChang 2018 are a symbol of equality, creativity, culture and passion," Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom.

"The work that has gone into the design and manufacturing of the medals has been world class and we are all looking forward to the moment that the first medal will be awarded to the world’s best Paralympic athletes next year.”