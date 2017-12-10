Key officials from across the region have attended a seminar deliberating the "Future of the Mediterranean Games" hosted by the Cyprus Olympic Committee in Nicosia.

The two-day event, organised by the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games (ICMG), took place at the Olympic House in the Cypriot capital.

It sought to discuss various proposals to shape the future of the event.

The event began with opening speeches by Cyprus Olympic Committee President Dinos Michaelides, ICMG Cooperation and Development Commission chair Tullio Puratore and vice-president of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, Demetris Leontis.

Participants attended the event from 18 different National Olympic Committees ©Cyprus Olympic Committee

ICMG President Amar Addadi spoke in details challenges facing the region before Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos addressed the "NOC's experience and their points of view".

Paratore also discussed the legacy of the Mediterranean Games.

Education, fair play and incentives to attract the participation of athletes were other subjects tackled.

Representatives were present from 18 NOCs from Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lebanon, Macedonia, Malta, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Tunisia and Turkey.

Other countries that participate at the regional event not present at the meeting are Egypt, Libya, Morocco Syria Andorra, Monaco, Montenegro, and Spain.

Tarragona in Spain is due to host the next edition next year from June 22 until July 1.