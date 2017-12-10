Kenyan-born runners now representing Turkey swept the male and female individual races once again at the European Cross Country Championships in Šamorín in Slovakia today.

Yasemin Can, who never competed professionally for Kenya when called Vivian Jemutai before switching name and nationality in 2016, became just the second women to win successive titles after repeating the feat achieved by Ireland's Fionnuala McCormack in 2012.

She romped to victory over 8.2 kilometres today at the X-Bionic Sphere in 26min 48sec.

Eritrean-born Swede Meraf Bahta finished a distant second in 27:03 after winning a sprint finish with Norway's bronze medallist Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal by a single second.

McCormack finished 12th today in 27:45 in her record 15th appearance at the event.

"It was not easy race as it is very windy and cold here," said Can afterwards.

"The wind was pushing me back.

"However, I like to keep in my own rhythm - to slow down and speed up whenever I want, so I did not mind I had to to run on my own.

"Tomorrow I will have my 21st birthday so I am happy I gave myself this gold medal present."

The first ever senior mixed relay gold medallists at these championships #Samorin2017 pic.twitter.com/XKMa93blqd — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) December 10, 2017

Charlotte Taylor, Emilia Gorecka and 2014 individual winner Gemma Steel finished sixth, eighth and 10th respectively as Great Britain took the team gold medal with 23 points.

Romania took the silvere medals with 31 points and Turkey took the bronze with 54.

Kaan Kigen Özbilen made it a Turkish double when winning the 10.2km men's race in 29:45.

Özbilen, who claimed two African Championships silver medals in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres for Kenya under the name Mike Kipruto Kigen in 2006, switched nationality in 2015.

Adel Mechaal of Spain took the silver medal in 29:54 and Britain's Andrew Butchart crossed a further six seconds back for bronze.

Two other Kenyan-born runners in seventh placed defending champion Aras Kaya and ninth placed Polat Kemboi Arikan joined Özbilen in claimed Turkish team gold with 17 points.

Spain placed second with 20 and Britain third with 35.

Britain did triumph in the inaugural mixed relay event.

Melissa Courtney, Cameron Boyek, Sarah McDonald and Tom Marshall combined for a time of 18:24.

Czech Republic finished one second behind for silver with Spain a further second back in third.