Italy have become the first men’s curling team to qualify for next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
This follows a tense a 6-5 victory against Denmark at the World Curling Federation (WCF) Olympic Qualification Event 2017 in Pilsen, Czech Republic.
The match was tight throughout and featured three blank ends.
Denmark missed a chance to take the match in the tenth end as, with Italy 5-4 up, their skip Rasmus Stjerne’s last stone feathered a guard on the way in, meaning he could not complete the double take-out for the two points required for the win.
This meant that, with the score at 5-5, the tie had to be settled by an extra end.
Italy’s fourth player Amos Mosaner secured the win, and place at Pyeongchang 2018, for his side in the extra end when he played a double take-out across the house to make the score 6-5.
However, all is not lost for Denmark and they still have a chance of reaching next year’s Games if they beat qualification hosts the Czech Republic in a sudden-death play-off later today.
