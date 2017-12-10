Italy have become the first men’s curling team to qualify for next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

This follows a tense a 6-5 victory against Denmark at the World Curling Federation (WCF) Olympic Qualification Event 2017 in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

The match was tight throughout and featured three blank ends.

Denmark missed a chance to take the match in the tenth end as, with Italy 5-4 up, their skip Rasmus Stjerne’s last stone feathered a guard on the way in, meaning he could not complete the double take-out for the two points required for the win.

This meant that, with the score at 5-5, the tie had to be settled by an extra end.

Denmark skip Rasmus Stjerne missed a huge opportunity to secure his side's place at Pyeongchang 2018 in their qualification match against Italy in Pilsen ©Getty Images

Italy’s fourth player Amos Mosaner secured the win, and place at Pyeongchang 2018, for his side in the extra end when he played a double take-out across the house to make the score 6-5.

However, all is not lost for Denmark and they still have a chance of reaching next year’s Games if they beat qualification hosts the Czech Republic in a sudden-death play-off later today.

