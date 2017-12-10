New Caledonia and Fiji have enjoyed Pacific Mini Games success in the respective sports of karate and Para-table tennis in Vanuatu.

New Caledonia emerged triumphant in all five karate events in which they participated at the venue in Port Vila.

Iwe ReneHmana was among the winners after defeating Nigel Bana from Papua New Guinea in the men's open kumite event.

The four other wins came in team events across male and female kate and kumite disciplines.

Hosts Vanuatu were forced to settle for silver in all four events.

“It was a good fight in Vanuatu and the Vanuatu fighters are very good too," said coach Kevin Pognon.

"We are happy to fight here."

Fiji, meanwhile, enjoyed success in both the men's and women's wheelchair singles Para-table tennis events.

Iakoba Taubokoa won the men's wheelchair single table tennis event ©Vanuatu 2017

Mere Roden overcame pre-event sickness to win an all-Fijian final against Akanisi Latu in three straight games in the women's final.

“It was a good win though it was not easy since I was not fit and I was at the medical centre for four or five hours as I was in bed as I needed to rest,” she said after the win.

“I took some pain-killers and I just had to get up for my country and come and fight for the gold medal."

Iakoba Taubokoa beat Ioane Hawaii of Tuvalu in the corresponding men's wheelchair event final, 3-0.

Fiji's Laniana Serukalou also defeated Delphine Andre of New Caledonia, 3-2, in the final of the category eight women's standing event.