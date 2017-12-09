A cheque for $40,000 (£30,000/€34,000) has been as UNICEF Mexico as a donation from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Agitos Foundation as part of the #FuerzaMexico fundraising campaign launched to support humanitarian efforts in the country following the earthquake in September.

The handover took place during the final day of the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Mexico City.

IPC President Andrew Parsons presented the cheque to UNICEF Mexico early childhood development officer Jimena Lazcano.

#FuerzaMexico received donations from the IPC´s international partner Allianz, the IPC, National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) and World Para Swimming partner SWANS.

People from all over the world have also made contributions to the fundraising campaign.

"The #FuerzaMexico campaign was launched after a number of members within the Paralympic Movement asked how they could support the relief efforts in Mexico following the postponement of the World Para Powerlifting and the World Para Swimming Championships due to the earthquake," said Parsons.

"I would like to thank the NPCs, our partners and everybody that has committed to our fundraising campaign. I would also like to thank Allianz for the support and the sizeable donation made to #FuerzaMexico.

"The whole Paralympic Movement united to support Mexico and once again we have seen the strength and resilience of the Mexican people to deliver two amazing World Championships."

A total of 370 people were killed in the earthquake that hit Mexico in September ©Getty Images

Parsons added: “UNICEF has been an important partner in this campaign and has worked tirelessly since the first moments to ensure those affected by the September quake received the necessary assistance.

"We know that there is still a lot to be done and we are really proud the Paralympic Movement can make a contribution to UNICEF’s work."

The epicentre of the earthquake on September 19 was about 55 kilometres south of the city of Puebla.

The earthquake caused damage in the Mexican states of Puebla and Morelos and in the Greater Mexico City area, including the collapse of more than 40 buildings.

A total of 370 people were killed by the earthquake and related building collapses, including 228 in Mexico City, and more than 600 people injured.

"Since the earthquake we have seen an impressive demonstration of solidarity from and with the Mexican people," said Lazcano.

"For UNICEF it is really important to make alliances to be able to attend those who need support, especially children.

"The IPC and the Agitos Foundation have shown how we can best join forces during difficult times."