A psychiatrist to deal with any possible sexual abuse or violence during next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games has been hired, it has been revealed during a major health conference in Seoul.

They will be part of a team of nearly 2,500 medical professionals working during Pyeongchang 2018.

Lee Young-hee, the chief medical officer for Pyeongchang 2018, is confident that they are ready to deal with any medical emergencies.

A total of 2,355 medical professionals, including 311 doctors, will be either working or volunteering for the event.

The workers will spread out into three medical areas - medical station, polyclinic and Olympic designated hospital.

A medical station will be installed in every venue for the athletes and visitors.

A separate mobile medical team will stand by to treat any urgent medical emergencies.

"Medical professionals and officials have worked tirelessly for the past two-years training and studying for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics," Lee, a professor at Yonsei University Wonju College Department of Rehabilitation. told the "Medical Korea 2017" conference, the Korea Herald reported.

"The [Organising] Committee is prepared for the Olympics, and we medical workers, who have provided our time and effort, can say we are ready."

Pyeongchang 2018 chief medical officer Lee Young-he outlined health care plans for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games during Medical Korea 2017 ©Medical Korea

Polyclinics stationed at the Athletes' Village will treat minor injuries and provide initial treatment for athletes.

The Wonju Severance Christian Hospital (WSCH) and Gangneung Asan Hospital (GAH) will be responsible for treating serious injuries.

WSCH will also operate a medical helicopter team to treat emergencies.

It is believed that it is the first time a psychiatrist has been hired to deal with violence or sexual abuse during an Olympics.

"All medical processes have been outfitted to satisfy the International Olympics Committee and all other winter sports associations," said Lee.

"Through the event, the Committee will proactively introduce Korea’s medical standard globally and establish a medical support system for attracting tourists.

"Such preparation can lead to the development of medical commodities aimed for winter sporting tourists."