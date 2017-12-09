Defending champions Japan will meet Australia in the group stage of the Women's Asian Cup, following the draw in Jordan today.

The two nations met in the 2014 final, where Japan emerged as 1-0 winners to secure the trophy for the first time.

Held at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Center, close to the Dead Sea, the draw separated the eight competing teams into two groups.

As the hosts of the tournament, Jordan were placed in Group A, where they were joined by China, Thailand and the Philippines.

Australia, South Korea and Vietnam were drawn against Japan, the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup runners-up, in Group B.

The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the semi-finals of the competition, due to take place between April 6 to 20.

They will also secure places at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

A playoff between the two third place nations will also be arranged to determine the fifth and final Asian qualifier for the tournament.

The tournament logo and sub graphic were launched at the draw ©AFC

The official logo for the tournament was also unveiled by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today.

The AFC claim the logo concept features the female footballer as a superheroine, highlighting the strength, agility, intelligence and bravery in the women’s game.

They revealed the central figure is drawn in a dramatic, dynamic position, as female footballers are shown to be awe-inspiring on and off the pitch.

A sup-graphic was asserted to contain elements of Jordan as the country prepares to stage next year’s competition.

Symbols including palm trees, camel and the rababa - a bowed instrument with Arabic origins – are depicted on the design alongside the King Abdullah Mosque, Petra, and the Ruins of Citadel Amman.

The tournament is being held in west Asia for the first time, with Jordan hoping to build on its successful hosting of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2016.