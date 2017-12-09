Germany's Stephanie Schneider has celebrated her first ever victory as a bobsleigh pilot at the IBSF World Cup race in Winterberg.

Racing with Lisa Buckwitz, Schneider, who won silver in the 2015 European Championships and bronze in the 2015 World Championships as brakewoman for Cathleen Martini, held a 0.26-second lead over World Champion Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, with Lauren Gibbs.

European Champions Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek, also of Germany, had to be content with third 0.28 seconds back.

Katrin Beierl and Jennifer Onasanya, of Austria, who have already won four races in the European Cup, finished in fifth.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, Jamaica’s first ever women’s team to compete in the World Cup, finished seventh.

“To be honest, after my second run, I thought I wouldn’t get anything," admitted Schneider.

"Of course, we are feeling relieved now, particularly because, with Mariama and Anna Köhler too, the entire German team did really well.”

United States and Canadian teams had to borrow sleds and other pieces of equipment to undertake training following a delay in their own kit arriving from North America, which actually arrived shortly before the race.

Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, had to borrow equipment to practice along with a number of other American and Canadian athletes ©Getty Images

This included Meyers Taylor, defending World Cup holder Jamie Greubel Poser and current leader Kaillie Humphries, of Canada, who managed to defend her lead of 852 points in the overall standings.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to get a silver as I am today," said Meyers Taylor.

"It’s been a crazy week, and that’s an understatement.

"We didn’t get our sleds until yesterday, so the two runs today were the first time we had used them in Winterberg.”

At the halfway point of the season, Meyers Taylor has 820 points in second ahead of Jamie Greubel Poser, of the US, with 803 points.

Jamanka admitted to an error of judgement: “I wanted to really attack this race but the second run was not really that great," she said.

"You have the option to really cut the corner on the way to the finish line – I decided to go for it because I knew it would be tight.

"However, I then cut off too much.”

more follows