United States' teenager Nathan Chen held on to deny Japan a home victory in the men's event at the International Skating Union's Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final today in Nagoya.

The 18-year-old Four Continents champion broke a run of five straight Grand Prix Final titles for Japan at the Nippon Gaishi Hall

He scored a winning total of 286.51 points after the free skate to narrowly defeat Shoma Uno.

Home hope Uno had to settle with a second-best haul of 286.01 after both stars produced error-strewn free skates.

Chen, however, had the advantage of a two-point lead after yesterday's short programme,

Russia’s Mikhail Kolyada was third with 282.00.

Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada leads after the women's short programme ©Getty Images

World champion Yuzuru Hanyu had won the past four GP Finals before missing out this season due to injury, while Daisuke Takahashi was the champion in 2012.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond leads after the short programme in the corresponding women's event.

She scored 77.04 to beat last year's world junior champion Alina Zagitova of Russia, who was second with 76.27.

Satoko Miyahara of Japan was third with 74.61.

Action will conclude with the free skate tomorrow.