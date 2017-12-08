The Queen’s Baton Relay currently touring the world before the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games made an appearance during the rugby sevens competition at the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu today,

The Baton arrived in Korman Stadium on the first day of the rugby sevens competition in Port Vila carrying a special message from the Queen to all Commonwealth countries.

It came in the middle of a 288 day journey which has already encompassed Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Rugby sevens was the most eagerly anticipated sport at the regional event.

Fiji, the reigning Olympic champions, lead in Pool A after surviving unbeaten through the first day of competition.

This was despite sending a second team as their top performers focus on the World Rugby Series.

Rugby competition began today at the Korman Stadium ©Pacific Mini Games

Samoa also looked comfortable after winning all of their encounters on day one and could yet meet the Fijians in the final.

New Caledonia’s Samuelle Bull and Meryl Pydo won gold elsewhere today in women's doubles tennis.

They defeated Solomon Islands pair Geojimah Row and Vinda Teally in two sets, 7-6, 7-5.

“I feel incredible and it’s a good experience winning the final this afternoon," said Bull afterwards.

"I think it was a really tough game but thanks to Meryl who won her first [women’s singles] game, whereas I had a hard time playing in my second [women’s singles] match and lost, [together] we played hard in the doubles and thanks to that we got the match.”

Samoa’s Steffi Carruthers and Lyla Saolo Tapusoa easily dispatched Vanuatu pair Marie Liwuslili and Rosalie Molbaleh 6-2, 6-3 in the bronze medal match.