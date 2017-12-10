Around 380 up-and-coming sailors, representing 62 nations, are due to participate at the World Sailing Youth World Championships when racing begins tomorrow in Sanya.

Competition will take place across five days at the Sanya Serenity Marina in China.

Violette Dorange and Camille Orion of France, bronze medal winners at last year's event in Auckland, will hope to improve this year in the women's 420 event.

Edoardo Ferraro and Francesco Orlando of Italy will also be seeking to build upon fifth place last time around in the corresponding men's 420 fleet.

Fellow Italians Federico Zampiccoli and Leonardo Chiste will be hoping to add the world title to the European crown they secured earlier this year in the 29er class.

Canadian brothers William and Samuel Bonin may be among their biggest challengers.

United States duo Mark Brunsvold and Dylan Heinz will be among the leading contenders in the Nacra 15 division which made its debut last year.

They won the Nacra 15 North American Championships last month.

The Youth World Championships is the sport's showpiece event for age group sailors.

Major stars to have attended the event before going on to greater things included Great Britain's four-time Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie and The Netherlands' current Olympic, world and European laser radial champion, Marit Bouwmeester.