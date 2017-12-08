Six-time world champion Francois Pervis will be one of the high profile athletes competing at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Track World Cup in Santiago.

The Frenchman is expected to be one of around 200 cyclists who are due to take part in the event in Chile’s capital city.

Competition will take place in the velodrome Peñalolén Velodrome until December 10.

It marks the first time Chile has staged a round of the World Cup season.

Pervis, who won a hat-trick of world titles in 2014, will expect success in the sprint events in the coming days.

There will be a different winner in the women’s sprinting disciplines, with Kristina Vogel not among the field.

The German has won the women’s team and individual sprint events at the first three World Cups, as well as the keirin competitions.

Her absence from the World Cup event will provide rivals with an opportunity to attempt to close the gap at the penultimate competition.

Britain will be among a number of nations sending a depleted team to the South American leg of the World Cup circuit.

Lewis Olivia is expected to contest sprint competitions as he looks to stake his claim for a place in Wales’ Commonwealth Games team next year.

Kristina Vogel will not continue her sprint domination in Santiago ©Getty Images

Action will begin this evening with men’s and women’s team pursuit qualification taking place.

Women’s team pursuit will conclude tomorrow (December 9), along with the women’s omnium and individual sprint.

Men’s team sprint, keirin and madison events will also conclude.

The final day of the World Cup will feature the women’s team sprint, keirin and madison events, while the men’s team pursuit, sprint and omniums will be contested.

The World Cup season will close in Belarus’ capital Minsk, where action will be held from January 19 to 21, 2018.

It follows events a Pruszków in Poland, Manchester in Britain and Milton in Canada, which hosted competition last week.