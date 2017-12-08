Strong winds in the Black Forest lead to the cancellation of qualification at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt today (Friday).

Only eight of the 66 athletes were able to complete their jumps before the conditions were deemed to be too dangerous.

The reason given was that the gusty conditions at the Hochfirst-hill, were predicted to increase in strength during the course of the day.

Qualification will now be held tomorrow (Saturday) instead of the trial round before the team competition.

The best jumps in the official training session that took place were delivered by 22-year-old German Andreas Wellinger, with 133 metres in the first round, and 30-year-old Polish athlete Kamil Stoch, with 142.5 metres in the second round.