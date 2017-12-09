Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) officials have urged Australian media to seek accreditation for Gold Coast 2018 following claims some organisations will boycott the event over news access rules.

News Corporation announced their intention to boycott earlier this week citing rules related to the use of video at next year's Commonwealth Games.

They were followed by Fairfax Media, one of the largest media companies in Australia and New Zealand.

With media coverage of the Games a hot topic of local discussion in recent days, CGF President Louise Martin thanked the press for their work in promoting the multi-sport event in her opening remarks of the final Coordination Commission press conference.

"It is wonderful to see the media here today and I would like to pay a special thank you to you for getting behind the Games and Commonwealth sport," she said.

"I am quite sure what you will do over the next couple of months and at Games-time will really set the scene for us.

"The Commonwealths sport movement is unique and very special.

"I know everyone is confident that everyone here in the Gold Coast and you, the Gold Coast media, will represent the Gold Coast when the Games begin in four months time."

Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin, right, and Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie, left, have both urged the Australian media not to boycott the Commonwealth Games ©Twitter

Among the key concerns outlined by News Corporation and Fairfax Media are restrictions which would require them to observe a 30-minute delay for broadcasting content collected at news conferences.

They also claim they would have to agree to limit digital news bulletins to a maximum of 60 seconds a day across no more than three bulletins a day.

Under the terms of the Host City Contract for the Commonwealth Games, only rights holding broadcasters will be able to broadcast video and audio content of Gold Coast 2018.

The CGF sold the rights to the Games in Australia to Channel Seven back in 2014, with any changes to the news access rules needing to be negotiated between the broadcaster and other media organisations.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg warned earlier this week that the organisation needed to pursue commercial arrangements to avoid using the Games from having to be subsided by taxpayers.

Grevemberg repeated this viewpoint, while he additionally sought to highlight what the CGF believe would be the benefits for media organisations in seeking accreditation for the Games, due to take place from April 4 to 15.

He also acknowledged the media landscape had continued to evolve since the contract with Channel Seven was signed in 2014, but claimed the organisation would respect the agreement reached three years ago, as well as similar deals in other nations and territories.

It followed both News Corporation and Fairfax Media indicting they would cover the Games away from competition venues, which they suggested would offer them the chance for greater coverage than abiding to restrictions.

Non-rights holding broadcasters will have restrictions in venues, but not outside ©Getty Images

"We encourage everyone to attend these Games," Grevemberg said.

"We encourage the media to accredit, this is going to be a once in a lifetime, world-class event.

"Accreditation in many ways is a great opportunity for media to have access to Commonwealth Games Associations, the CGF, Gold Coast 2018 officials, to have access to our Games info systems, specialised positions in competition venues, including tribunes and photo positions.

"As accredited media, you also get to participate in post competition processes, such as media briefings and additional content opportunities.

"This includes tours, that you would otherwise not have.

"There are a lot of benefits that come with that accreditation and we would like to encourage everyone in Australia in the media to step forward and be a part of this.

"The CGF is committed to working with all of you.

"This is an event that is for the benefit of the citizens and communities of Australia, so your participation with us is critical and we look forward to working with you."

Gold Coast 2018 and the CGF have warned news access rules for the Games apply to video and audio content generated within venues, but believe they provide little restriction on written and photographic coverage.

Organisers insist there is no restriction on video or audio content generated outside of venues.

In-venue rules do permit media organisations to use agreed amounts of video and audio content on their platforms.