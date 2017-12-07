London's Wembley Stadium will stage an additional four matches at the 2020 UEFA European Championship after Brussels was stripped of its hosting rights due to concerns over a proposed new venue.

UEFA's Executive Committee revealed following a meeting today that Brussels had failed to provide the necessary documentation regarding the 60,000-capacity Eurostadium in Grimbergen, which has not yet been built.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said they had not addressed when construction would start and it would therefore be too much of a risk for the continental body for Brussels to remain as a host city.

Wembley, which had already been given two semi-finals and the final, will now host seven matches at the first multi-city UEFA European Championship.

Sweden's capital Stockholm and Welsh city Cardiff - both of which staged major European finals this year - had expressed an interesting in replacing Brussels as a host city.

But the Executive Committee has instead awarded the four matches planned for Brussels - three group games and a last-16 encounter - to London.

The Municipality Stadium in Cardiff was the venue for the 2017 Champions League final, where Real Madrid beat Juventus, while the Friends Arena in Stockholm held the Europa League final.

"We discussed with Brussels for quite a long time and they were not able to provide us with all of the documentation," said Čeferin.

"We received a letter yesterday saying that there will be a final decision on January 31.

"It’s a high risk for UEFA if we wait.

"If the answer would be no, it would be a problem for us to find a host quickly."

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will host the opening match of UEFA Euro 2020 ©Getty Images

In response to the decision, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said they were "extremely disappointed" and have written to UEFA for an explanation.

"The concept of taking UEFA Euro 2020 to 13 different countries was devised to allow smaller countries, like Wales, to have a unique opportunity of being involved in staging a major tournament," the FAW said in a statement.

"Wales has never staged a Euro or World Cup Final and this was its one and only chance of doing so.

"The FAW complied with all of the bid requirements and has written to UEFA to request feedback on the decision so that it can understand the reasons behind the vote for future reference."

UEFA's Executive Committee also confirmed which cities would host matches in each of the six groups at the 24-team tournament.

The first match of the tournament will be played at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, the main venue when the Italian capital staged the 1960 Olympic Games, after it was paired with Baku's Olympic Stadium to hold games in Group A.

Group B will be contested at the Johann Cryuff Arena in Amsterdam and the Arena Națională in Bucharest.

Matches in Group C are scheduled to be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, a venue for the 2018 World Cup, and the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Wembley and Glasgow's Hampden Park have been drawn to stage matches in Group D, while Group E will take place at the San Mamés in Bilbao and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Group F's games will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and Budapest's renovated Ferenc Puskás Stadium.