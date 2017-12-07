Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been banned for a year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he failed a drugs test.

Shahzad, who tested positive for banned substance clenbuterol during an out-of-competition test in January, was facing a suspension of up to four years.

The ICC ruled, however, that the 29-year-old had unintentionally ingested the prohibited substance after a weight-loss drug he was taking was contaminated with clenbuterol.

The suspension has been backdated to January and he will therefore be free to return to the sport in January 2018.

In a statement, the IOC said Shahzad had successfully argued that he had "no intention to enhance his sporting performance through the use of prohibited substances or to mask the use of another performance enhancing substance".

Mohammad Shahzad was facing a ban of up to four years but the wicketkeeper successfully argued he had unintentionally taken the banned substance ©Getty Images

"He had, instead, inadvertently ingested the prohibited substance after taking Hyrdoxycut supplements which were contaminated with clenbuterol," the governing body added.

The ICC confirmed, however, that Shahzad still deserved a ban from the sport as he "failed to satisfy the high levels of personal responsibility incumbent upon him as an international cricketer subject to anti-doping rules".

Shahzad has made a combined 116 appearances for Afghanistan across the Twenty20 and one-day international formats.

"Today's announcement reinforces the ICC's zero-tolerance approach to doping, and reminds all international cricketers that they remain personally responsible for ensuring that anything they eat, drink or put into their bodies does not result in an anti-doping rule violation," said ICC general manager for cricket, Geoff Allardice.

"It further serves as a reminder to all international cricketers of the dangers and risks associated with taking supplements.

"Before thinking about taking a supplement, cricketers should weigh up the risks and dangers of doing so and should fully research the supplement in question so they can make an informed decision."

Afghanistan, as well as Ireland, were awarded Test status earlier this year.