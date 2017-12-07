Four nations remain on the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay tour, prior to its arrival in Australia later this month.

The Baton is currently in the Solomon Islands, where it will remain until Saturday as the Oceanian leg of its journey continues.

Vanuatu, Norfolk Island and New Zealand are the final nations on the itinerary, before it arrives in Australia on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Samoa and Tuvalu are among the nations to have recently hosted the Baton, with the former staging an event in Lalomanu.

It formed part of the United Nations’ Women’s Fun Run in the village, which sought to raise awareness to end violence against women and girls.

During its stay in Tuvalu, one of the most remote nations in the world, it travelled from the main island of Funafuti to the capital, Fongafale.

The Baton visited Funafuti Airport in the evening, which coincided with hundreds of locals coming together to play rugby, football and hold boot camp classes.

The runway is claimed to be a popular spot for locals, while where athletes also gather to train for Gold Coast 2018.

All students from Nauti Primary School and Seventh-Day Adventist School had the opportunity to touch the Baton, while representatives from rugby, tennis, volleyball, cycling, weightlifting and athletics participated in a relay.

Chief Koi Malala of Tamare Village was among the Batonbearers in Papua New Guinea ©Gold Coast 2018

The Baton then headed to Papua New Guinea, where it featured in a series of high profile events, including a school sports event and a reception hosted by the Australian High Commission.

It also was included in Closing Ceremony of the Kimbe Papua New Guinea Games.

During its time in the Solomon Islands, the Baton will promote prioritise sustainability around the Commonwealth with a visit to the Forum Fisheries Agencies.

Following its arrival in Australia on Christmas Eve, the Baton will embark on a 100-day tour across the nation, concluding at the Games' Opening Ceremony.

The Baton Relay was launched during Commonwealth Day on March 13 in London, where the Queen handed it to the first Batonbearer, Australian track cycling legend Anna Meares.

Prince Charles is due to remove the message placed into the Baton by Queen Elizabeth, during the Opening Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018 on April 4.