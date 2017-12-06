The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has awarded next year's Under-23 and Under-15 Baseball World Cups to Nicaragua and Panama respectively.

Both men's events will take place in Latin America to the delight of WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

Nicaragua's newly-built 15,000-seater National Stadium in capital city Managua, the Estadio Denis Martinez, will serve as the flagship venue for the Under-23 event.

Dates for the competition, which will be the biggest international baseball tournament of 2018, are yet to be confirmed.

Panama will likely host the Under-15 event in July and August.

The Estadio Denis Martinez will be the flagship venue for the World Under-23 Championships in Nicaragua ©Getty Images

"WBSC is excited to award these two Baseball World Cups to Nicaragua and Panama, where baseball, like with many Latin America countries, is considered the national sport," said Fraccari.

All age group events contribute to the WBSC rankings.

Japan will defend their Under-23 title with Cuba looking to keep hold of the Under-15 crown.

The double award means that every World Cup in 2018 will be held in the Americas.

Viera in the United States will host the Women's World Cup in August.

Action in Florida will take place at the Space Coast Complex.