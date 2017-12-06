Hosts Vanuatu won both team table tennis titles as the Pacific Mini Games continued in Port Vila.

The home crowd saw their country beat New Caledonia in both finals - 3-1 in the men's and 3-0 in the women's.

"We are excited because team Vanuatu in the Pacific has always come third in the ranking," said men's player Ham Lulu.

"But finally we are able to play in front of our home crowd and we won gold.

"It is history for us because both the women and men's team won gold.

"We have been wining gold in other events but not in a team event and teams is what we have worked hard for over a long time."

Fiji beat Papua New Guinea 3-1 for the men's bronze medal.

"I was nervous, but I had family members and supporters who gave us strong support to get through to the final," said Vanuatu's women's player Liopa Santhy.

In the women's bronze medal contest, Fiji again beat Papua New Guinea, this time with a 3-0 scoreline.

Elsewhere, further gold medals were decided in weightlifting.

A number of medals were won in weightlifting today in Port Vila ©Vanuatu 2017

Samantha Hansen from New Zealand triumphed in the women's 69 kilograms class, edging Maria Liku from Fiji into silver medal position and Tiiau Bakaekiri of Kiribati into bronze.

Apolonia Vaivaiwon of Fiji won the women's 75kg class, as New Zealand's Hayley Whiting won silver in front of bronze medallist Philippa Woonton of Australia.

In men's action, Samoan Ioana Vaipava Nevo won the 69kg division with Kiribati's Katoatau Ruben taking silver and Nauru's Doguape Larko the bronze.

Papua New Guinea's Toua Philip Udia struck gold at 77kg as Kiribati's Taretiita Baraniko Tabaroua did enough for silver.

Tevita Wanono Tawai of Fiji claimed the bronze medal.

Don Opeloge of Samoa did enough for 85kg gold, beating Wallis and Futuna's Israel Setino Kaikilekofewon into overall silver and Taniela Tuisuva Rainbogi of Fiji into bronze.

Torrential rain played havoc with outdoor sports but the beach volleyball and golf did get underway.

Kristine Seko of Papua New Guinea and Emilie Ricaud of New Caledonia have a joint one-shot lead after day one of the women's golf.

Kristopher Williamson of the Cook Islands has a one shot lead in the men's event.

The Games continue tomorrow.