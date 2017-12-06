Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to talk about the decision yesterday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) yesterday to force his country's athletes to compete under a neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018 during a nationwide televised address.

Putin is expected to wait for the return of the Russian delegation who made a presentation to the IOC Executive Board following the publication of the Schmid Commission report here yesterday.

Earlier, the Kremlin had claimed that it would be rushed into making a judgement about the ruling yesterday.

"The situation is serious, it calls for deep analysis and it would be wrong to give in to emotion here,"" President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

But Russia's Foreign Ministry attacked the decision by the IOC to force Russia's athletes to compete under a neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018 and to ban the national anthem.

The IOC ban how Russia is being forcefully “squeezed out of world sports,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said today.

It is part of “a massive offensive,” Zakharova said, claiming the athletes are being persecuted because economic sanctions had failed.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader celebrated in the West for helping end the Cold War, called the IOC decision to force athletes to compete under special designation, as Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) as “outrageous".

"It’s just bad, and that’s it,” Gorbachev told state sport news agency, R-Sport.

"It’s sport, damn it."

