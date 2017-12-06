Double Commonwealth Games gold medallist Steve Scott has been named in a 20-strong Team England shooting squad for Gold Coast 2018.

The double trap shooter earned pairs gold at Delhi 2010, before securing the individual title at Glasgow 2014.

Scott, an Olympic bronze medallist at Rio 2016, will head to the Australian city with hope of adding to his previous successes.

"It’s always an honour to represent England and on a personal level, to be attending my third Commonwealth Games is something I am very proud of," said Scott.

"The aim will definitely be to try and win another gold medal, but I know it will be tough as the level of competition increases at every Games.

"I have some great memories from the shoot-off against Matthew French in Glasgow and if I come away from the Gold Coast with similar memories then I’m sure it’s going to be a brilliant Games."

Scott will be one of nine shotgun athletes in a squad containing French, debutants Freddie Killander and Jack Fairclough, as well as Ed Ling and three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Aaron Heading.

Rachel Parish, a Commonwealth Games gold and silver medallist at Melbourne 2006, has also been included in the squad.

Amber Hill, Emily Hibbs and Games’ debutants Abbey Ling and Ellie Seward complete the shotgun team.

Three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Ken Parr will compete in rifle competition, along with David Binney, Dean Bale, Katie Gleeson and Lina Jones.

Rachel Parish is one of 11 shooters in the team to have previously competed at the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Kristian Callaghan and Victoria Mullin are set to contest pistol action, while double Glasgow 2014 champion David Luckman and Parag Patel will participate in the full bore events.

Competition is due to take place at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane from April 8 to 14 next year.

Over half of the squad have previously attended the Commonwealth Games, with 21 medals having been won between them.

"We’re incredibly proud to be announcing such a strong shooting team for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," Sarah Winckless, Commonwealth Games England Chef de Mission, said.

"We’re putting forward some of the best shooters in the world and we’re confident that we will be sending the most prepared English team to Australia next April.

"We look forward to the high-level of competition the Commonwealth Games will provide and with our excellent team of staff focusing their efforts to ensure that when we get out there, Team England will have everything set up for a world-class performance environment."