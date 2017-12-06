Griffith University journalism students are set to assist NEP Host Broadcast during next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Eight students are set to work as broadcast information assistants at competition venues and the Main Media Centre for the Games, while the university have announced over 90 students and graduates from Griffith Film School in a variety of other positions.

This will include work as camera assistants, camera control unit operators, runners, loggers and technical broadcast assistants.

Students have already worked with the NEP Host Broadcast, who are producing the television feed for the Games, at the World Press Briefing in April, which coincided with the one-year to go celebrations.

They also supported the Chefs de Mission seminar in October, where they reported on the visit of officials from the competing nations and territories.

“This role provides students with the opportunity for paid work in a real-life industry setting, and to network with media professionals,’’ says Gerry O’Leary, head of NEP broadcast training.

“Both projects gave trainees fabulous insights into the many facets of media and event organisation within an international multi-sport event.

“Most importantly it provided practical training and integrated learning.”

Students Melissa Maykin, Tristan Evert, Meg Bolton and Cameron Weightman will be based at the Main Press Centre, where the International Broadcast Centre will also be housed.

Students worked at the World Press Briefing and Chef de Mission seminars earlier this year ©NEP Host Broadcast

Mitchell Koehn will work as a broadcast information assistant at the Games’ boxing venue at Oxenford Studios, while Amy Griffith will be based at the same site for squash and table tennis.

Rachael Parish will support NEP at the artistic gymnastics in the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre, as well as basketball finals at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Carla Westwood will be based at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, which will host swimming and diving competition at the Games.

“I like all sports but especially swimming,” Westwood said.

“The Commonwealth Games will broaden my horizons and hopefully give me a foot in the door.”

Students and graduates will also work as with host broadcaster Network Seven as hospitality hosts, where they will help the VIPs move to and from venues.

Griffith University are one of the official partners of Gold Coast 2018 and have been involved in several major announcements.

The Games’ medals were designed by one of the university’s graduates Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, while design student Janet Turner produced the emblem for the Athletes’ Village.

The university also helped with the reveal of the marathon course for the Games.

The Games will run from April 4 to 15 next year.