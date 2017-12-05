A partnership agreement has been signed between the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian International Olympic University (RIOU) to "fight against doping" in sport in the country.

RUSADA, which remains non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the RIOU will work together to "implement the national plan" to address the issue in the nation amid Russia's ongoing doping scandal.

The national plan, divised by the Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission, is aimed at tackling doping in the country.

Taking back prize money and awards from those who breach anti-doping rules is among the main points in the plan.

The document also features measures relating to allocating more funding to test Paralympic athletes, create agreements with whistleblowers to give them legal protection in exchange for helping investigations and preventing those who break anti-doping rules from holding state or non-state posts in physical culture and sports.

RUSADA remains non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency ©Getty Images

The deal between the RUSADA, which has been non-compliant since a report revealed systemic doping in athletics in November 2015, and the RIOU will see the two bodies cooperate "through the delivery of mass awareness-raising activities and the introduction of innovative educational approaches and tools".

RIOU will enhance its training programmes to incorporate courses and topics related to anti-doping measures and regulations, while guest lectures will be given by RUSADA officials to RIOU students on topics including anti-doping.

The agreement was officially signed by RUSADA general director Yury Ganus and RIOU Rector Professor Lev Belousov.

"It’s our first agreement of this kind with an educational institution," said Ganus.

"The Russian International Olympic University is providing a wide array of training programmes which attract all of our target audiences - sports officials, sports managers at different levels of seniority, coaches, athletes and ex-athletes.

"This gives me confidence that joint anti-doping work between RUSADA and RIOU will produce the much-needed result."