Mexico City's Laboratory will be able to resume its anti-doping activities for the first time in over a year after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reinstated its accreditation.

The laboratory - called the Laboratorio Nacional de Prevención y Control del Dopaje-CONADE - had its accreditation suspended in November 2016 for non-compliance with the international standard.

In a statement, WADA today confirmed they were satisfied the outstanding issues had been addressed.

It allows the Laboratory to restart blood and urine analysis with immediate effect and comes as a boost to the anti-doping effort in the Mexican capital.

An expert group will continue to monitor the facility to ensure it remains compliant with the International Standard for Laboratories.

"WADA is pleased to confirm that the Mexico City Laboratory’s accreditation has now been reinstated," WADA director general Olivier Niggli said.

The Laboratory will be able to resume its anti-doping activities for the first time in over a year ©©LNPCD

"We would like to commend the Laboratory for the cooperation and hard work that led to this reinstatement.

"We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group will now continue to monitor the Laboratory’s performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA."

It comes after Bucharest's Laboratory had its accreditation suspended by WADA last week,

The facility in the Romanian capital became the sixth to have its accreditation provisionally suspended or suspended by WADA.

That number is now down to five following WADA lifting the suspension of the Mexico City Laboratory.

Laboratories in Bogota, Lisbon and Paris are currently suspended.

The facility in Moscow had its accreditation revoked following Russia's doping scandal.

Its accreditation was, however, partially reinstated in May last year to allow it to resume analysis of blood samples.