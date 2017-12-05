Vanuatu 2017 chief executive Clint Flood has admitted the Organising Committee was "surprised" at Tahiti opting not to take part in the Opening Ceremony of the Pacific Mini Games but claimed their decision was "not political".

Tahiti's Government has boycotted the event in Port Vila following a row with the Pacific Games Council (PGC) but the country are still due to be represented in boxing and rugby sevens during the Games.

Athletes from the nation were still expected to march in the Opening Ceremony yesterday, although they would have had to have done so under the PGC flag.

It comes amid a disagreement between Tahiti's Government and the PGC over who should represent the country's boxers at the event following claims that they were being endorsed by a rival federation in the nation.

The decision prompted a critical response from the PGC.

The governing body accused Tahiti's Government of political interference by choosing not to send any athletes.

Competitors from Tahiti will participate as neutrals and under the PGC flag during the Games, meaning their anthem will not be played.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea secured the women's under 53 kilograms weightlifting crown by lifting a total of 190kg ©Vanuatu 2017

"For our surprise as well they didn't come out today," Flood said.

"I'm not quite sure (why), we will find out tomorrow.

"I don't think it was a political thing at all, I think perhaps they just didn't feel represented but they're certainly here, they'll compete in both rugby and in boxing."

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea secured the women's under 53 kilograms weightlifting crown by lifting a total of 190kg.

Toua, also a double Pacific Games, champion also took home the gold medals in the snatch and clean and jerk with lifts of 80kg and 110kg respectively.

Mary Kini Lifu of the Solomon Islands finished with silver across the snatch, clean and jerk and overall events having lifted a total of 150kg.

Fijian Arieta Mudunavoce was the recipient of the three bronze medals after she recorded a total of 126kg.

Toua's younger sister Thelma also enjoyed success on the opening day of weightlifting action, winning the women's 48kg division with a combined 150kg.

It came after she lifted 65kg in the snatch and 85kg in the clean and jerk.

The Pacific Mini Games continue tomorrow.