Sunil Gulati has confirmed he will not stand for re-election as President of US Soccer during the governing body's Annual General Meeting in February.

Gulati, a member of FIFA's ruling Council, has been at the helm of US Soccer since 2006 but told ESPN that his current term would be his last.

The 58-year-old had faced mounting pressure following the United States' shock failure to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Gulati was blamed in some circles within the sport in the country for the US being unable to secure a spot at the 2018 tournament, which will be the first not to feature the nation since 1986.

Rocco B Commisso, owner of National American Soccer League (NASL) club the New York Cosmos, was among those who had called for Gulati to resign.

The US Soccer head had said back in October that he had no intention to resign but confirmed he would make a decision shortly.

It had been reported that he had already begun soliciting support from the membership of US Soccer prior to the election at the Annual General Meeting in Orlando on February 10.

Former American international Landon Donovan is among those reportedly interested in the role ©Getty Images

"I spent a lot of time thinking about it and talking about it with people in many different positions - many of whom told me I should run," Gulati told ESPN.

"But in the end, I think the best thing for me personally, and for the federation, is to see someone new in the job."

Gulati will remain a member of FIFA's Council through to 2021 and will now focus his attention solely on bringing the 2026 World Cup to the region.

He is chairman of the joint bid from the US, Canada and Mexico, which is the strong favourite to land the hosting rights for the event.

Morocco is the only other candidate.

Former American international Landon Donovan emerged as the latest potential runner in the US Soccer election in October.

ESPN FC reported that Boston-based attorney Steve Gans, businessman Paul Lapointe and former US player Eric Wynalda are among those keen to run for President.

Those interested in taking over from Gulati have until next Tuesday (December 12) to submit their paperwork to US Soccer.