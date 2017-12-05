Copper Mountain will stage the second event of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Halfpipe World Cup season.

The event in Colorado will begin tomorrow, with men’s and women’s qualification set to take place.

Chloe Kim will hope to repeat her victory at Copper Mountain last year, as the double Youth Olympic gold medallist builds towards Pyeongchang 2018.

She opened this season by winning at Cardrona in New Zealand during September, where she finished clear of her team-mates Kelly Clark and Maddie Mastro.

Switzerland’s Patrick Burgener won the men’s event last year, when the competition was the first event of the season.

Following tomorrow’s qualifying, snowboarders will participate in the preliminary round of the Big Air competition on Thursday (December 7).

Both the men’s and women’s halfpipe finals will take place the following day, with the World Cup drawing to a close on Saturday (December 9) when the Big Air event concludes.

Big Air competition will also take place in Copper Mountain ©Getty Images

The men’s Big Air standings are currently led by Norway’s Christian Nummedal and Elias Ambuehl of Switzerland, who both have 129 points to date.

Switzerland’s Giulla Tanno tops the women’s leaderboard on 160 points, with her compatriot Sarah Hoefflin 30 behind.

The Halfpipe World Cup will then resume in China for an event between December 20 and 22, before returning to the United States for two events in January.

The final event in Mammoth Mountain will come weeks before the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.