Peter Sagan has dropped a case against the International Cycling Union (UCI) shortly before it was due to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) here today.

The 27-year-old Slovakian rider had been disqualified from the Tour de France in July following a clash on stage four with Britain's Mark Cavendish.

Sagan had been accused of using his elbow to force Cavendish into the barriers on the roadside.

He claimed, though, he was only trying to avoid a crash and there was no intent to harm Cavendish.

Officials spent two hours studying the video of the incident before disqualifying him.

Peter Sagan was disqualified from the Tour de France following a crash at the end of stage four which saw Britain's Mark Cavendish forced into the roadside barriers ©Getty Images

The disqualification cost Sagan the opportunity to win a sixth green points jersey at the Tour de France.

Sagan appealed to CAS for an emergency judgement and when this failed he continued his legal action.

The case was due to be heard today but now the case has been dropped.

The UCI announced that the two sides had agreed "not to continue with the legal proceedings and to focus on the positive steps that can be taken in the future instead", cyclingnews.com reported.

Each party agreed "that the crash was an unfortunate and unintentional race incident and that the UCI Commissaires made their decision based on their best judgment in the circumstances".

"On this basis, the parties agreed not to continue with the legal proceedings and to focus on the positive steps that can be taken in the future instead," reads a UCI statement, cyclingnews.com reported.

Peter Sagan tried to get the decision to disqualify him overturned immediately but failed ©Getty Images

"These proceedings have shown how important and arduous the work of the UCI Commissaires is," new UCI President David Lappartient said.

"As of next season the UCI intends to engage a 'Support Commissaire' to assist the Commissaires Panel with special video expertise on the main events of the UCI World Tour."

Sagan put the disappointment of the Tour de France behind him to win a third consecutive road race title at the World Championships in Bergen in September claimed he was happy with the outcome.

"The past is already forgotten," he said.

"It’s all about improving our sport in the future.

"I welcome the fact that what happened to me in Vittel has showed that the UCI Commissaires’ work is a difficult one and that the UCI has recognised the need to facilitate their work in a more effective way.

"I am happy that my case will lead to positive developments, because it is important for our sport to make fair and comprehensible decisions, even if emotions are sometimes heated up."