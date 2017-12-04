Italy secured multiple gold medals on the third day of the Para Swimming World Championships in Mexico City.

Carlotta Gilli provided Italy’s most impressive performance of the day at the Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool, with the 16-year-old winning the women’s 100 metres butterfly event.

She finished in a world record time of 1min 2.64sec, with the United States’ Rebecca Meyers second in 1:06:42.

Spain’s Ariadna Edo Beltran completed the podium places, as she clocked 1:10:13 to take the bronze.

Gilli’s success was followed by Monica Boggioni, who earned the women’s 100m freestyle S4 title by finishing in a time of 1:26.23, a Championship record.

Brazil’s Patricia Pereira dos Santos ended 13 seconds off the pace to finish as the runner-up.

There were also victories for Italy’s Francesco Bettela in the men’s S1 50m backstroke and Federico Morlacchi in the SM9 individual medley, while Simone Barlaam earned gold in the men’s S9 100m freestyle.

Vianey Trejo Delgadillo delighted the home crowd in the women’s 100m freestyle S6 event, as she triumphed in a time of 1:21:00.

Egypt’s Ayaallah Tewfick and the United States’ Sophia Herzog completed the podium in times of 1:22:97 and 1:25:78 respectively.

Brazil’s Daniel Dias added to his impressive haul of world titles by earning the 27th gold medal of his career at the Championships.

He sprinted to victory in the men’s 50m backstroke S5 competition, touching home in a time of 35.70.

The Brazilian star was followed by Vietnam’s Thanh Tung Vo in 40.36, while Turkey’s Beytullah Eroglu finished in 42.05 to win bronze.

The Para Powerlifting World Championships, which is being held alongside the swimming event as part of the Para Sport Festival, also continued today.

China’s Lingling Guo won the women’s up to 45kg competition on her debut appearance at a major international event.

Guo lifted a world record total of 110kg, two kilograms more than her compatriot Hu Dandan managed at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

She was followed by reigning Paralympic champion Hu Dandan, who ended the competition narrowly short of her rival on 107kg.

Britain’s double Paralympic bronze medallist Zoe Newson lifted 97kg to finish third.

Van Cong Le lived up to his status as the pre-tournament billing in the men’s up of 49kg event, as the Paralympic champion lifted a world record 183.5kg.

It surpassed his previous record by 0.5kg, having managed 183kg at Rio 2016.

Jordan’s Omar Qarada lifted 178kg to earn the silver medal, with Nigeria’s Yakubu Adesokan managing 175kg for bronze.

The men’s up to 72kg was won by London 2012 Paralympic champion Nader Moradi, as the Iranian lifted 209kg to end one kilogram clear of teammate Roohallah Rostami.

China’s Hu Peng secured bronze by lifting 208kg, but had a higher bodyweight than Rostami.

The competition will continue tomorrow.