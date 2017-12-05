The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have stated they are committed to working with rights holding and non-rights holding broadcasters to ensure maximum coverage of the multi-sport event.

News Corporation yesterday announced their intention to boycott Gold Coast 2018 over a dispute about news access rules, related to the use of video at next year's Commonwealth Games.

The company have expressed their concerns that restrictions would require them to observe a 30 minute delay for broadcasting content collected at news conferences.

They also claim they would have to agree to limit digital news bulletins to a maximum of 60 seconds a day across no more than three bulletins a day.

Under the terms of the Host City Contract for the Commonwealth Games, only rights holding broadcasters will be able to broadcast video and audio content of Gold Coast 2018.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) sold the rights to the Games in Australia to Channel Seven back in 2014, with any changes to the news access rules needing to be negotiated between the broadcaster and other media organisations.

News Corporation, who own national paper The Australian, stated they would not seek accreditation for their journalists and photographers at the Games after failing to reach a deal with Channel Seven.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg has claimed the organisation needed to pursue commercial arrangements to avoid using the Games from having to be subsided by taxpayers, but asserted they would work with non-rights holders to maximise their coverage of the event.

He called upon media to use the opportunity of the Games to promote the sport movement across Australia and worldwide.

David Grevemberg has claimed commercial arrangements with broadcasters are important to ensure the Games are run responsibly ©Getty Images

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to working with rights holding and non-rights holding broadcasters to maximise coverage of the Commonwealth Games and the wider Sport Movement,” Grevemberg said.

“It is crucial to recognise the importance of commercial arrangements that underwrite a significant amount of the Commonwealth Games budget which would otherwise have to be subsidised through the public purse.

“It is the CGF’s prerogative to balance the need to run the Games in a sustainable and responsible manner, along with the need to give fair consideration to the rights of all global news media worldwide.

“We fully believe that now is the time for all news media to seize the opportunity Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games provides to promote the power of our sport movement to people in the Gold Coast, Australia and worldwide.”

Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters yesterday asserted that the news access rules are consistent will recent major sporting events, where only the broadcast rights holder can broadcast video and audio content.

"The CGF and Gold Coast 2018 are continuing to identify opportunities for accredited media organisations to maximise their coverage by identifying a range of content opportunities, including the provision of enhanced event coverage and access to athletes and officials,” he added.

Gold Coast 2018 claim the news access rules for the Games, due to take place between April 4 and 15, apply to video and audio content generated within venues, but believe they provide little restriction on written and photographic coverage.

Non rights holding broadcasters will have restrictions in venues, but not outside ©Getty Images

Organisers insist there is no restriction on video or audio content generated outside of venues.

In-venue rules do permit media organisations to use agreed amounts of video and audio content on their platforms.

News Corporation were revealed to be one of a number of major media outlets in Australia that have refused to accept proposed restrictions on access and conditions relating to the use of video back in October.

Fairfax Media, one of the largest media companies in Australia and New Zealand, were among those yet to commit to covering the Games, along with the Australian Associated Press.

However, News Corporation are the only organisation currently to announce they will not seek accreditation.

The announcement came as the CGF prepare to hold their final Coordination Commission in Gold Coast before the Games, with the visit due to begin tomorrow (December 6).