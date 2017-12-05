Natalia Lugovskikh’s two golds, including the overall Bikini-Fitness title at the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) World Fitness Championships, have confirmed her at the top of her section of the world rankings for 2017.

Lugovskikh, whose two titles at the Casino Muncipale venue in Biarritz left Russia top of the medals table with 15 golds over the weekend, had arrived at the season’s finale level on 37 points in the Bikini Fitness category with Ukraine’s Oksana Brygidyr.

But Brygidyr’s challenge faltered when she failed to become one of the eight finalists in the Bikini Fitness super final after taking silver behind Russia’s Ekaterina Andreeva in the Up To 169cm class.

The Russian’s final total of 58 points left her four points clear of Ukraine’s Hanna Skvortsova, who moved up from third to second overall with 54 points, one more than fellow countrywoman.

Natalia Lugovskikh, pictured fourth from the right, back row, earned the top prize of 15,000 euros after topping the IFBB World Rankings for 2017 in the Bikini-Fitness class ©IFBB

Lugovskikh picked up the top prize in the Bikini-Fitness section of 15,000 euros (£13,203/$17,780).

Skvortsova picked up 9000 euros (£7,921/$10,667), with Brygidyr earning 5000 euros (£4,403/$5,926) for third place.

Two other Russian competitors made the top six in the 2017 Bikini Fitness Rankings – Mayya Leonenko, fourth with 38 points, and Elizaveta Mukminova, sixth with 28.

Slovakia’s Timea Trajtelova was fifth with 31 points.

Laura Broerson, of Denmark, finished top of the Women’s Body-Fitness 2017 World Rankings with 31 points, earning 9000 euros (£7,921/ $10,667).

Russia’s Kseniia Bogdanova and Ipek Altun, of Turkey, finished seven points behind her, and one point ahead of Slovakia’s Alzbeta Petkova.