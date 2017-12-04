Frenchman Rudi Van den Abbeele has been elected President of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) after he beat Pavel Rozhkov of Russia by 20 votes to 12 at the governing body's General Assembly in Portugal.

Van Den Abbeele replaces Paul DePace, who is stepping down after serving 16 years in the role.

DePace, who received the Paralympic Order for his services to sport earlier this year, was named honorary President at the General Assembly in Vila Real de Santo Antonio.

"My vast experience as an athlete, international classifier and educator, has allowed me the insight into the space for growth in the Paralympic Movement," said Van Den Abbeele.

"My position of President of IWAS is a new challenge to contribute to the organisation's growth in the coming four years alongside a highly-experienced Board.

"I look forward to bringing new projects and inititaves to benefit the athletes, our Member Nations and the global Paralympic Movement as a whole."

The decisions were taken at the IWAS General Assembly ©IWAS

Rozhkov also failed with his bid to become a vice-president of the governing body as that position was claimed by Tariq Ahmad Bin Khadim Al Nuaimi of the United Arab Emirates.

Maryam Shokouhi of Iran, Ernesta Strydom of South Africa and Pal Szekeres of Hungary all secured a place on the Board as members-at-large.

They join incumbents Karl Vilhelm Nielsen of Denmark, Rozhkov and Greece's Dina Sotiriadi, all of whom retained their Board places.

Speaking about his honorary Presidency, DePace said: "It has been an honour to be a part of the changing landscape of the Paralympic Movement throughout my sixteen years as President of IWAS and it has been a privilege to lead this organisation."

The General Assembly was held alongside the IWAS World Games in the Portuguese city.