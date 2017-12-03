A programme to help athletes from overseas prepare for Tokyo 2020 has been launched by the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Solidarity initiative.

Around 30 competitors from outside of Japan are set to receive coaching and guidance in the country in the build-up to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Two judo athletes from Costa Rica and Venezuela and two track and field athletes from Eritrea and Bhutan are among those who are likely to benefit from the scheme.

It includes long-term training, short-term training in Japan and dispatching coaches overseas.

This Olympic Solidarity programme is the first joint scheme carried out between the IOC and the JOC to support overseas athletes.

IOC deputy director general and director of National Olympic Committee relations Pere Miró welcomed the partnership with the JOC ©Getty Images

"We are glad to receive overseas athletes in Japan," JOC President Tsunekazu Takeda said.

"I believe the athletes will improve their performance level under the guidance of Japanese coaches and get medals at Tokyo 2020.

"The JOC will give full support for athletes to achieve their goal.

"Also, I want them to learn the Japanese language and Japanese spirit to enrich their humanity."

IOC deputy director general and director of National Olympic Committee relations Pere Miró welcomed the partnership with the JOC and hailed its importance to the athletes.

"The programme will be beneficial for many athletes to improve their technical levels for Tokyo 2020 and also a great educational opportunity through sport, which is a core value of the Olympic Movement," he said.