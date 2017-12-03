Iran’s Sohrab Moradi broke the men’s 94 kilograms clean and jerk and overall world records on his way to claiming a hat-trick of gold medals on day six of the 2017 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships here.

Having already sealed his clean sweep of the gold medals with his first clean and jerk lift of 220kg, the 29-year-old Olympic champion successfully managed 233kg to beat the previous global mark of 232kg held by Poland’s Szymon Kolecki.

In doing so, he broke his own overall world record of 413kg after finishing on 417kg.

Moradi had earlier won the snatch with 184kg on what was a memorable day for the Iranian.

The overall silver medallist was Lithuania’s Aurimas Didzbalis with 388kg after he finished third in the snatch with 176kg and fourth in the clean and jerk with 212kg.

Completing the podium was Iran's Seyedayoob Mousavijarahi with 385kg.

He came fifth in the snatch with 171kg and third in the clean and jerk with 214kg.

The snatch silver medallist was Uzbekistan’s Farkhodbek Sobirov with 183kg.

He was unable to secure a total after missing his three clean and jerk attempts.

The clean and jerk runner-up was Qatar’s Fares Ibrahim E. H. Elbakh with 220kg.

Having ranked 11th in the snatch with 163kg, he finished fourth overall with 383kg.

Chile's Arley Mendez Perez dominated the men's 85kg competition ©IWF

In the men’s 85kg category, Chile’s Arley Mendez Perez won all three of the gold medals on offer as Olympic champion Kianoush Rostami bombed out in the clean and jerk.

Mendez Perez won the snatch with 175kg and the clean and jerk with 203kg for an unrivalled total of 378kg.

The Chilean attempted to break Iranian Rostami’s clean and jerk world record of 220kg with his third attempt at 221kg, but failed to do so.

His gold in the snatch was Chile’s first-ever medal at an IWF World Championships.

Rostami was the snatch runner-up with 174kg, but could not secure a total after missing his three attempts in the clean and jerk.

Poland’s Krzysztof Maciej Zwarycz was the overall silver medallist with 359kg after finishing finishing fourth in the snatch with 162kg and second in the clean and jerk with 197kg.

Italy’s Antonino Pizzolato completed the overall top three with 358kg having come third in the snatch with 162kg and fourth in the clean and jerk with 196kg.

The bronze medallist in the clean and jerk was France’s Romain Jordan Sebastian Imadouceine with 196kg.

Spain's Lidia Valentín Pérez produced six good lifts on her way to winning a hat-trick of women's 75kg gold medals ©IWF

Reigning European champion Lidia Valentín Pérez became a world champion for the first time, comfortably winning all three gold medals in the women’s 75kg category.

The Spaniard was successful with all six of her lifts on her way to triumphing in the snatch with 118kg, the clean and jerk with 140kg and overall with 258kg.

Pan-American champion Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera of Ecuador finished second overall with 240kg after coming second in the snatch with 108kg and third in the clean and jerk with 132kg.

France’s Gaelle Verlaine Nayo Ketchanke finished third overall with 237kg after coming sixth in the snatch with 103kg and second in the clean and jerk with 134kg.

She would have ended up second overall had she not missed her last clean and jerk lift at 138kg.

Mongolia’s Ankhtsetseg Munkhjantsan was the snatch bronze medallist with 107kg, but she was unable to register a total after withdrawing from the clean and jerk due to injury.