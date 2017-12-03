Espen Andersen, Jan Schmid and Jørgen Graabak completed a superb Norwegian clean sweep of at their home International Ski Federation Nordic Combined World Cup in Lillehammer.

Andersen celebrated a dominant start to complete a fine victory, cruising over the finish line 3.4 seconds ahead of Schmid.

Graabak beat Germany’s Johannes Rydzek in a sprint finish to claim third place by a tenth of a second.

In freezing conditions which made the jumping difficult the qualification round earlier in the day saw the US’s Bryan Fletcher, Vinzenz Geiger, Leevi Mutru and local favourite, Mikko Kokslien, all meet with difficulty.

Andersen, by contrast, captured the pole position with an exemplary performance, claiming 138 metres and 147.7 points.

The Norwegian team were impressive with Espen Bjørnstad taking the second place, 0.18 seconds behind Andersen, Harald Johnas Riiber in third and starting the main race 27 seconds after Andersen.

Norwegian teammate Sindre Ure Søtvik was in seventh position, 0.48 seconds behind Andersen.

Jarl Riiber came in a disappointing tenth position with 131.5 m and 132.9 points, with Graabak setting himself up for another fine performance after his exploits in the team event 24 hours earlier.

Espen Andersen was on top in qualifying and carried that form through into the main race in Lillehammer ©Getty Images

The Olympic Champion jumped 134 metres, receiving 134 points and started the main race with a delay of 54 seconds.

He was accompanied by yellow bib wearer Akito Watabe in eighth who started six seconds before Graabak.

Wilhelm Denifl, Go Yamamoto and Maxime Laheurte completed the top ten in ranks four, five and six.

World Champion Johannes Rydzek had one minute and three seconds to make up, Eric Frenzel started 30 seconds after his teammate at 1 minute 33 behind.

Andersen was in no mood to allow the rest of the field to close in on his lead.

The 24-year-old remained out in front throughout.

At the 5 km halfway point, his advantage was still at 45 seconds and on the third of four laps, Andersen still had 39.3 seconds on Espen Bjørnstad, in a pursuing group that had grown to 13 athletes.

Watabe tried to put pressure on Andersen but the Norwegian’s teammates Schmid and Graabak did little to aid another athlete attack Andersen’s bid for victory.

On the last lap, the group started to push hard and a surprise attack by Schmid set him about five to ten metres in front of the pack.

The remaining podium positions were battled out between Schmid, Graabak, Rydzek, Alessandro Pittin and Watabe.

Eventually, Schmid’s small advantage was enough to catapult him to the second place.

Graabak pipped Rydzek for third, and Pittin returned to the top ten for the first time since Oslo 2015, with Watabe in sixth.

Go Yamamoto achieved a career-best seventh place, Francois Braud, Ilkka Herola and Willi Denifl completed the top ten.