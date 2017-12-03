Hosts Japan capped off a dominant performance at the International Judo Federation Grand Slam as they clinched five of the seven gold medals on offer on the final day of the event in Tokyo.

Japan finished the two-day competition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium having claimed 12 of the available titles at the event in the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games host city.

Yoko Ono produced a shock in the first final of the day as she beat Japanese team-mate and reigning world champion Chizuru Arai to seal the women's under 70 kilograms title.

Shiho Tanaka earned bronze for the host nation by beating Marie Eve Gahie of France, with the other in the category going to Maria Perez of Puerto Rico.

Shori Hamada was the second Japanese judoka to finish at the summit of the podium as she triumphed at under 78kg with victory over Dutch opponent Guusje Steenhuis.

The victory, sealed by ippon, handed Hamada her maiden Grand Slam crown.

Ruika Sato of Japan and double Olympic medallist and former world champion Audrey Tcheumeo of France took bronze by ousting Mami Umeki of Japan and French judoka Madeleine Malonga.

The commanding display from the hosts continued when openweight world champion Sarah Asahina successfully defended her Tokyo Grand Slam title at over 78kg.

Asahina retained her crown by overcoming compatriot Akira Sone in a closely-fought gold medal bout.

Uuganbaatar Otgonbaatar of Mongolia, left, was one of only two non-Japanese winners at the event in Tokyo ©IJF

Kim Min-jeong earned South Korea's first medal of the day as she beat Anne Fatoumata Bairo of France, with the other bronze medal in the division going to Maria Suelen Altheman of Brazil, who proved too strong for Nami Inamori of Japan.

Uuganbaatar Otgonbaatar of Mongolia briefly halted the Japanese juggernaut by clinching gold in the men's under 81kg category.

The world number seven dispatched South Korea's Lee Sung-ho to secure victory and continue his rise back up the world rankings.

Otgonbaatar's fellow Mongolian Dagvasuren Nyamsuren and Dutchman Frank De Wit claimed the two available bronze medals as they beat Anri Egutidze of Portugal and Jonathan Allardon of France respectively.

Kenta Nagasawa emerged victorious from an all-Japanese under 90kg final as he swept aside Yusuke Kobayashi in just 30 seconds to secure his second Grand Slam triumph of the year.

Bronze medals in the category were won by Shoichiro Mukai of Japan, who outfought David Klammert of the Czech Republic, and Georgia's Ushangi Margiani, who accounted for Brazil's Eduardo Bettoni.

Cho Gu-ham of South Korea impressed on his competitive return as he marked his first major appearance since last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with victory over world number one Michael Korrel of The Netherlands in the under 100kg final.

Miklos Cirjenics of Hungary and Belgium's Toma Nikiforov took home the bronze medals in the division.

They beat Laurin Boehler of Austria and Jorge Fonseca of Portugal respectively.

Yusei Ogawa fittingly delivered the final Japanese gold medal in the last event of the competition as he stunned under 100kg Olympic gold medallist Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic to claim the men's over 100kg honours.

David Moura of Brazil denied Japan a clean sweep of the medals in the category as he overcame Daiki Kamikawa of Japan, the last judoka to beat formidable Frenchman Teddy Riner.

Japan's Kokoro Kageura edged Stephan Hegyi of Austria to win the other bronze on offer.

