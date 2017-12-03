Japan have defeated China to lift the 2017 Women’s World Wrestling Cup in Russia.

Reigning World champion, Japan's Yui Susaki, defeated Olympic bronze medalist Sun Yanan, of China, in a thrilling bout which kicked off a tense final.

Eventually Japan claimed the narrowest of points victories, 17 to 16, after a 4-4 final score after two days of exciting action in Cheboksary.

Mongolia took the bonze, with host nation Russia in fifth and Azerbaijan taking seventh.

The gold medal bout between Japan and China saw Sun’s crotch lift gave her the 2-2 lead on criteria as time expired.

After Japan challenged the call, two points were awarded to Susaki and she was proclaimed the winner 4-2.

At 53kg, world champion Mayu Mukaida's two takedowns in the first period were enough to hold on to the 4-0 win over Pang Qianyu.

Rong Ninging, of China, their first victory of the finals as she defeated Momoka Kadoya, 4-3.

Akie Hanai, of Japan, and compatriot Yukako Kawai picked back-to-back wins, including a fall at 60kg by Kawai which gave Japan a commanding 4-1 lead.

After leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, Luo Xiaojua's six points in the second period solidified her the 7-1 victory at 63kg.

This helped cut Japan’s lead to within two with only two matches remaining.





Zhou Feng, of China, was at 1-1 with Miwa Morikawa until halfway through the second period she scored with a takedown and gut wrench, giving her a 5-1 lead.

After a Morikawa step out and another takedown, Zhou won the match 8-1.

At 75kg, it was Zhou Qian who picked up the win via injury default after Japan's Masako Furuichi was unable to compete due to a shoulder injury.

This left the dual tied 4-4, but it was Japan’s 17 classification points to China’s 16 that gave them victory in the gold medal match.

In the bronze medal bout, after losing the first match, Mongolia went on to win three straight and five of the final seven bouts to defeat the United States.

It was S Erdenechimeg, of Mongolia, at 55kg who sparked the tie with a fall after being down 8-0 to the US's Sarah Hildebrandt.

In the fifth place match, Russia and Ukraine traded a pair of wins and were tied after the first four matches.

It was Yulia Prontsevitch, of Russia, who broke the tie with a 1-0 victory over Sofiia Bodnar, of the Ukraine.

From there, Russia took control of the match, winning two of the final three matches.

Anastasia Bratchikova's 10-2 victory over Alla Belinska gave Russia a 5-2 lead heading into 75kg, which ultimately sealed fifth place.

Azerbaijan controlled the seventh place bout, winning six of the eight matches.

Aside from the forfeit that Denise Sabina Makota Stroe picked up at 75kg, Sweden’s lone win came from Emma Siri Linnea Broceck at 53kg.