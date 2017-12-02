Norway's Tarjei Bø beat Frenchman Martin Fourcade in a sprint finish to secure his first International Biathlon Union World Cup victory in four years in Östersund today.

Bø, an Olympic gold medallist at Vancouver 2010 and a multiple world champion, edged World Cup holder Fourcade by 0.7sec as he finished in a time of 22min 40.6sec in a thrilling 10 kilometres sprint race.

The Norwegian managed to fend off a late surge from the Frenchman to top the podium for the first time since 2013.

Erik Lesser of Germany came through to take bronze, 3.7 seconds adrift of the victorious Bø.

"On the track they informed I had a second advantage before the last 500 metres, but you can never trust those guys on the track, you could be behind when they tell you it's just one second lead," the Norwegian said.

Frenchman Martin Fourcade fell narrowly short as he was 0.7 seconds behind the victorious Norwegian ©Getty Images

"It's a mental game for them as well to keep you motivated.

"I kept telling myself that after the next uphill there was the finish line for every uphill.

"I was so tired, but I had to tell myself to keep pushing.

"It was a mental game, but it's always a mental game when you compete with big athletes like Martin."

Bø said he hoped today's triumph would kick-start his season, which includes the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

"This season I tried not to push too hard in the summer and keep the flow: it seems like its working fine and honestly this win is a relief after all these problems," he said.

"As all you know, I struggled with so many health issues and my weak side is that I easily get kicked down by just a cold.

"For me it's been a series of small issues, but I always can count on my strong sides too, like I always comeback and I never give up."

The World Cup event in Östersund concludes tomorrow with the women's 10km pursuit and men's 12.5km pursuit.